Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Talent for Impressions on Instagram Live

Jamie Foxx is a man of many talents.

The actor-singer recently joined WNBA star Candace Parker for an Instagram Live session, during which he seamlessly transitioned from impressions of Kermit the Frog and Sammy Davis Jr., to JAY-Z and Mike Tyson.

Speaking about how he honed this talent, Foxx demonstrated how to do it. “You learn the tone first,” he said, before diving straight into his Kermit and JAY-Z impressions with ease. “So that’s the same thing, you do a certain thing with your throat.” He then goes on to show two different impressions of Dave Chappelle, young and old, before finishing out with an impeccable take on Mike Tyson.

Check out the amazing delivery below:

Jamie Fox is the most talented person ever born

pic.twitter.com/swhIkcG4LE — lil kazzo (@NAKHAZ) May 9, 2020

Jamie Foxx's description of how the Mike Tyson movie opens (from a 2015 interview) pic.twitter.com/cj1g7ZUJvg — Solitude Papi (@notsmoothslim) May 9, 2020

