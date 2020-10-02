Jamie Foxx Set to Reprise His Role as Electro in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Jamie Foxx may return again as the villain, Electro, in the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Per THR, the actor is in final talks to reprise the role for the latest Spider-Man installment, starring Tom Holland and being made by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

The news continued:

Story details are being kept under the mask, but having Foxx return is a stunner as it shows a further melding of the previous Spider-Man movies into the current Holland series, which is the first one that has Marvel running point on production. Far From Home began that idea by bringing back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, the character he played in the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man trilogy, a move that tickled audiences with glee. Foxx played Electro in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Garfield as Spider-Man. The film failed to impress critics and underperformed at the box office with $708.9 million globally. Those muted box-office returns — along with the 2014 Sony hack — paved the way for Sony to do the unthinkable and strike a deal with Marvel Studios to share the character, leading to Holland starring as the webslinger in the Avengers movies and Marvel talent such as Robert Downey Jr. appearing in Sony’s solo Spider-Man films.

We can't wait!

