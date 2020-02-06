Jamie Foxx Set to Be Honoured by American Black Film Festival

Congratulations to Jamie Foxx!

According to THR, the American Black Film Festival will honour the Academy Award winner at its 2020 ABFF Honors on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. Foxx is set to receive the Excellence in the Arts Award, which honors a contemporary artist whose work has amassed critical acclaim.

A bit about his career successes:

Foxx was a double Academy Award nominee in 2005, winning best actor for the Ray Charles biopic Ray, and scoring a best supporting actor nomination for Collateral. Foxx recently starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy, which tells the true story of civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) as he works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner (Foxx). Just Mercy is nominated for the ABFF Honors Movie of the Year award.

“We are honoring Jamie Foxx for his phenomenal body of work, which spans comedy, music, television and film,” said ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday about why they are recognizing Foxx’s efforts. “We are honored to celebrate his achievements and contributions to black culture and entertainment.”