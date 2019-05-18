Jamie Foxx & Peter Dinklage May Join Mel Gibson’s ‘Wild Bunch’ Remake

The Hollywood Reporter says that Jamie Foxx, Peter Dinklage, and Michael Fassbender may be starring in Mel Gibson’s remake of The Wild Bunch, the violent and influential Western for Warner Bros.

According to the media house, Bryan Bagby was earlier announced as on board to co-write the script with Gibson, who will also executive produce the movie.

The original film was directed by Sam Peckinpah in 1969, and it told of aging outlaws trying to live out the final days of the Wild West even as the 20th century has no use for them. The movie is considered the zenith in the filmography of Peckinpah.

Now, a remake is underway, and fans can’t wait to see what Gibson and co. are cooking!

