Jamie Foxx Lands Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Entertainment

Jamie Foxx continues to wax stronger.

THR is reporting that the Oscar winner and his producing partner, Datari Turner, have signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and produce feature films.

Per the outlet:

The duo’s first project in development under their new deal is an untitled action-thriller written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, with Foxx set for a lead role. Sony earlier worked with the Just Mercy star on Baby Driver and Amazing Spiderman.

“Jamie is wildly creative, funny and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning,” Sanford Panitch, president of the Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

Foxx can currently be seen in Netflix’s Project Power, which launched on Aug. 14, and next will be heard via a voice role in Disney/Pixar’s Soul, which is set for a Nov. 20 release. Foxx is also producing and will star in They Cloned Tyrone.