James Rodriguez joins Everton on 2-year deal

Everton have signed Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal worth £20m.

The 29-year-old joins Everton on a two-year contract, with the option for a further season.

Speaking on the rather surprise move, Rodriguez said: “I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well.

“I’m looking forward to achieving great things here – and winning things, which is what everyone’s aim is.

“I’ve come here to try to improve, to get better. I’ve also come here to help the team to win, to play good football – entertaining football.”

It is the third time the Colombian has been signed by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, having joined the Italian at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Rodriguez added: “I’m convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons [I signed] was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti.

“I have enjoyed some great times with him previously at two different clubs. That was a massive reason to come here.”

Ancelotti said: “James, as everyone knows, is a fantastic player with a lot of quality and a lot of ability to make assists for the strikers.

“He’s really excited about the project of the club and the fact we want to improve. He was really excited to sign and I didn’t spend time to convince him – he was already convinced.”

Rodriguez is part of an ambitious Ancelotti rebuilding programme at Everton, with the Toffees having signed Napoli’s combative Brazil international Allan and agreed a fee for Watford’s French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

