James Norton to Play Con Artist in ‘Chasing Agent Freegard’

THR has confirmed that James Norton, who is famous for his role in McMafiaand War & Peace, will be playing the real-life British con man Robert Hendy-Freegard in upcoming feature Chasing Agent Freegard.

According to the media house, the “film is one of three projects coming under a newly announced partnership between finance and sales banner Great Point Media and The Development Partnership, the production arm of talent agency The Artists Partnership, who have teamed to develop multiple films with a range of producing partners.”

Chasing Agent Freegard is based on the story of Hendy-Freegard, who masqueraded as an MI5 agent and fooled several people into going underground for fear of assassination by the IRA.

Norton will executive produce through his recently launched outfit Rabbit Track Pictures.

We can’t wait!