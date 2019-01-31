James Gunn Set to Direct Suicide Squad Sequel

James Gunn is set to make a comeback to the movie industry after being fired as director of Guardians of the Galaxy.

According to THR, the director is in negotiations to direct the second Suicide Squad film, the follow-up to the Warner Bros. 2016 hit that featured DC Comics anti-heroes as the leads. Gunn also was reportedly writing the script for the sequel, which Warner Bros. now slotted for an August 2021 release.

Recall that Disney removed James Gunn as the director after a slew of social media posts he wrote before getting Guardians of the Galaxy surfaced. These problematic tweets touched on rape and paedophilia. Shortly after, Gunn issued a statement afterward, apologising for the things he had done in the past. But he was not rehired.

Now, he has gotten another shot at the director’s seat.

And sources say that Gunn’s focus is to take the franchise in a new direction with a mostly all-new cast of characters and actors. Sources also say that the project is also very much rooted in Gunn’s vibe, as seen in the Guardians movies.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.