James Gunn Confirms He’s Wrapped the Filming for ‘The Suicide Squad’

James Gunn has taken to his Instagram to celebrate The Suicide Squad.

According to the director, the filming has wrapped. It is worthy to note that DC Comics-based film is a follow-up to 2016’s Suicide Squad. Gunn came on board after he was unceremoniously ousted from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by Disney. He was eventually rehired, but pursed The Suicide Squad first.

And in his post yesterday, he wrote:

“And that’s a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad. My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department – I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies.”

See the post below:

