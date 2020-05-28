James Corden Opens Up on What Prompted His Recent Eye Surgery

James Corden has spoke about his recent eye surgery.

The show host opened up when he visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, during which he explained that he had to cancel some remote tapings of his show last month after he had to undergo “minor surgery.”

Corden said that he injured his eye years ago while performing in a play in New York. “I used to do this bit in the play where I’d hit myself in the head with a trashcan lid and one night during the play I injured my eye. Not really badly,” he recalled. “I had to go and see a doctor. He gave me some things and he said, ‘Look, over some time, it will heal.’ And it did.”

“About a year ago it flared up again — this sort of little scratch on my eyeball,” continued Corden. “I’d been seeing doctors a lot.”

He then recalled being called out online for not driving the car while filming Justin Bieber’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment. “We were being towed by a truck and people said that it was a disgrace that I didn’t really drive,” said Corden. “The reason I didn’t drive that day was because my eye was really hurting and we were worried that it wouldn’t be safe.”

“Three weeks ago I woke up and I couldn’t open my eye,” he said. After struggling to find his phone and Advil, he reached out to his doctor. “He said, ‘Look, I think we have to sort this out. I think this has been happening too many times.'”

“So we went to the surgery and he had a mask and gloves and all those things. He wiped the whole thing down. And he took one look at my eye and he said, ‘We’re going to operate on it now,'” recalled the late night host. “I said, ‘But I’ve got a show at 5 p.m.’ And he said, ‘No you don’t.’ He said, ‘You don’t have a show — until the earliest — next week. You’ve got to do this right now.'”

Corden said he was “grateful” for the last-minute surgery because it didn’t give him “time to dread it.”

“It’s the strangest thing because you’re awake, but it’s just numb so you can’t feel anything,” he said of the procedure. “I just kept going, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God.'”

Watch him below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

