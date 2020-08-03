James Corden May Replace Ellen DeGeneres Following Toxic Workplace Investigation

Rumorus are making rounds that James Corden may take over Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show following reports that the latter’s workplace is being investigated for racism, bullying and sexual harassment.

Recall that dozens of this reprot claimed that DeGeneres turned a blind eye on the toxicity going on at her workplace, and now The Sun claims that Corden is DeGeneres’ “long term successor,” and with the drama ongoing scandal, his future on the show is already sure. only cementing his future on the show.

Neither Corden nor DeGeneres has responded to the reports.

Meanwhile, reacting to the workplace investigation, DeGeneres, who has been the star of The Ellen DeGeneres Show since its inception in 2003, shared a statement, admitting she was “sorry” about recent allegations of a “toxic” work environment from former employees.

But on Friday, BuzzFeed bosses published a new report, alleging that “the office is a place where sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant,” according to “dozens of men and women who work behind the scenes.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

