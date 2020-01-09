James Cameron Teams Up With Mercedes-Benz for ‘Avatar’-Inspired Vehicle

THR is reporting that James Cameron’s Avatar, one of the most successful films of all time, is the inspiration behind the Oscar winner and Mercedes-Benz collaborative project: a futuristic car that would not look out of place on Pandora in 2154.

The concept vehicle, shown at CES on Monday, reportedly drew a rapt audience at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas. It’s called the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR, inspired by the film.

The report continued:

At the unveiling, Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius was joined onstage by Cameron and key members of the Lightstorm Entertainment team, including Academy Award-winning producer Jon Landau, production designer Ben Procter and supervising art director Aashrita Kamath, alongside numerous Mercedes-Benz creatives. During the wait for the press conference to begin, a slew of 10-foot-wide remote-controlled Avatar butterflies flew over the audience, with one twenty-something remarking, “I’m starting to get emotional.” The VISION AVTR, or ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION, concept embodies Mercedes-Benz vision for mobility in the distant future imagining completely new interaction designs between humans, machines and nature. It fits into Mercedes-Benz’s parent corporation Daimler AG’s refocused orientation on sustainable mobility, resource-saving preservation of the environment and the harmony between human, machine and nature, and is part of the brand’s “Ambition 2039” initiative. The brand’s focus is to be the most loved sustainable modern luxury automotive brand in the market.

