James Cameron Reacts After Marvel’s ‘Endgame’ Beat ‘Avatar’ Record

James Cameron has taken to Twitter to congratulate Marvel and producer Kevin Feige after Avengers: Endgame surpassed Avatar’s box office record.

“Oel Ngati Kameie, I see you Marvel — Congratulations to Avengers Endgame on becoming the new box-office king,” Cameron tweeted, with a photo of Iron Man appearing to be in Avatar‘s Pandora.

THR adds that Endgame surpassed Avatar (2009) to become the top-grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office. The Marvel tentpole, which has earned $2.8 billion at the global box office, achieved the remarkable feat after being rereleased in theaters with roughly six minutes of new footage in a bid to surpass Avatar.

Marvel chief Feige and his team announced the milestone late Saturday afternoon after taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights,” Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said in a statement.

Through Friday, Endgame‘s global gross was $2.7892 billion, $500,000 behind Avatar‘s $2.7897 billion. As of Sunday, Endgame‘s total was $2.790 billion, according to Disney.

See Cameron’s note below: