James Brown Shares Heartbreaking Story of Being Rejected by His Mum

James Brown hates celebrating his birthday and this is because of tumultuous relationship he has with his mother who rejected him as a child.

According to the social media star, his mum had described him as a ‘mistake’ because she hadn’t planned on having a child, that he was even breastfed by his grandmum because his mother wouldn’t want anything to do with him.

Many years have passed but the trauma is still so fresh, but his mother wants to make peace with him. “I have forgiven her but I don’t want to have anything to do with her,” he said in his sad video.

Watch him: