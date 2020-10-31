James Bond star, Sean Connery, dies aged 90

Legendary British actor, Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, his family has announced.

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the super-spy thrillers.

According to the statement by his family, Sir Sean died overnight in his sleep, while in the Bahamas. It is understood he had been unwell for some time.

His acting career spanned decades and his many awards included an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

Generally considered the greatest ever Bond, he was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

