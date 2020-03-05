James Bond Movie Release May Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

THR is reporting that the release of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die may be delayed because of the potential economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Per the outlet, some high-profile Hollywood tentpoles are sticking to their release plans, however MGM, Eon Productions and Universal said that the 25th installment in the storied spy film franchise will be delayed by six months, from April to November. The circumstances surrounding the move are virtually unprecedented and come as 70,000 cinemas remain shuttered in China and moviegoing dives in markets including South Korea and Italy.

The report continues:

For now, No Time to Die, which carries a budget of around $250 million before marketing, appears to be a lone wolf. That’s reassuring news for cinema owners, who are already under assault from the rise of streaming services. The film is of critical importance to MGM, which doesn’t have the same stable of big branded IP that other studios boast. One finance source tells The Hollywood Reporter that the loss of revenue from the markets currently impacted by the coronavirus could shave off a fourth of all box office receipts for No Time to Die (i.e, instead of $1 billion, it could only take in $750 million). No Time to Die was originally scheduled to make its world premiere in London on March 31, followed by its U.K. debut on April 2 and North American bow on April 10. Pulling a film four to five weeks before its release means suspending a pricey marketing campaign and informing talent that they will be needed later in the year. In this case, sources say many of the marketing and publicity activations were easily postponed, although it was too late to alter star Daniel Craig’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig this coming weekend.

