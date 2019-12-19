JAMB stops N100m allocation to state offices

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the board would no longer give the usual N100 million to its state offices.

The agency’s chairman, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the opening of a two-day meeting with Computer Based Test (CBT) centres, Technical Advisors, Service Providers such as MTN, Airtel, Galaxy Backbone and other stakeholders.

During the meeting at Kongo Conference Hotel, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Oloyede said:

“You may recollect that since 2016, we do give at least N100m to state offices for one thing or the other. We want to tell you that this year; no kobo will be released for anybody for anything because those who are running private CBC centres are making a profit.

“And if they can make a profit, paying their salaries and doing other things. We are paying salaries of all staff and in addition, we still take care of offices through quarterly allocation.

“We started last year to see how much you bring in, henceforth; I will not go into government coffers to give you money. We can close down any centre that is not useful to us.”

The JAMB chief sought the assistance of the Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPRCN) to pay particular attention to CCTV.