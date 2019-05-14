JAMB Remits N5bn to FG

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) remitted N5 billion to the federal government’s coffers after the conduct of its 2019 unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME).

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head of media and information, disclosed this in the board’s weekly bulletin, tagged “JAMBULLETIN”.

Benjamin explained that out of the N5 billion returned to the federal government, N2 billion was given back to the board to enhance its operation.

“Technically, the board returned N5 billion to the federal government but out of that amount, the board was handed N2 billion to further enhance its operation,” he said.

Last year, his first in running the board as the registrar, Ishaq Oloyede remitted N7.8 billion to the treasury, as against the N50 million remitted by his predecessor from 2010-2016.

Following the huge amount recorded from the last UTME, the federal government ordered a reduction in examination fees from N5000 to N3,500.

While the examination body has been more stable financially, there have been concerns over its conduct of exams – particularly the delay in releasing results and frequent cancellation of centres.