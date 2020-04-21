JAMB releases names of 195 candidates caught cheating during UTME [Full List]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has release the names of 195 candidates who were allegedly caught cheating during the just concluded 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

In its weekly bulletin, JAMB also said it had delisted nine Computer Based Test, CBT, centres cutting across Abia, Enugu, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos Nassarawa, Ogun, Oyo and Kano states for what it called “technical deficiency and alleged connivance with candidates to cheat.”

According to the press release signed by JAMB Head of Information and Public Affairs, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the suspects were involved in different forms of examination irregularities.

“The board noted that of over 1.9 million candidates who sat for its examinations between March 14 and April 4, 2020, it was able to establish prima facie cases against 195 candidates for examination misconduct.

“According to the Bulletin, 89 candidates were caught for examination by proxy, 32 candidates for smuggling mobile phones and devices into the examination hall, 26 candidates were caught for convenience to cheat, 24 candidates for attempting to cheat.

The Bulletin showed that the highest number of infractions were perpetrated by candidates from Imo state with 28 listed cases, followed by Anambra, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau states with over 12 listed cases of examination malpractice each.

The Board, however, revealed that in comparison with previous years, the incidence of examination malpractice by UTME candidates was on the decline.

“Examination infraction in UTME is declining with the 2020 experience. However, out of the 1,945,983 million candidates who sat for the examination, Prima facie cases of examination misconduct have been made against the following (195) candidates.”

See the names in the full bulletin here.