Jamal Khashoggi: UN Report Links Saudi Crown Prince with Murder

A new UN report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be investigated over the brutal murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

That is the conclusion of Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, who on Wednesday issued her report on the killing.

Callamard cited “credible evidence” that high-level Saudi officials were implicated in the “premeditated” murder.

“Khashoggi has been the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human rights law,” Callamard said in her report based on a six-month probe.

The report stressed that “no conclusion is made as to guilt,” but Callamard called for “targeted sanctions” against the crown prince.

Reacting, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir called the investigator’s report “nothing new.”

“The report of the rapporteur in the human rights council contains clear contradictions and baseless allegations which challenge its credibility,” he wrote on Twitter.

The report will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council, whose 47 members include Saudi Arabia, on June 26.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post and an outspoken critic of Saudi Arabia’s ruling family, was killed on October 2 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

He had been living in exile in the US and was picking up paperwork ahead of his marriage.

His murder sparked an international outcry. Saudi Arabia initially denied that he had been killed, but later admitted as US intelligence officials, among others, accused the crown prince of direct involvement in the murder.