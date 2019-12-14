Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh is Crowned the Miss World 2019

Congratulations to Toni-Ann Singh!

The beauty queen representing Jamaica has just been crowned the Miss World 2019 at an event held in London.

Her winning comes days after South Africa’s Zozibini was crowned the latest Miss Universe, and what makes this so heartwarming was how Nigeria’s Nyakachi Douglas, who made top five, celebrated Toni-Ann.

Check out the video below:

This is why Nigeria will always be that Country 💪💪we all need a friend like Miss Nigeria into our lives #MissWorld2019 Congrats Miss Jamaica

pic.twitter.com/H3mw013LmC — 🏳Ariah IN OBSESSION 🏴 (@ChanLeoyChan) December 14, 2019