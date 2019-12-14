Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh is Crowned the Miss World 2019

Congratulations to Toni-Ann Singh!

The beauty queen representing Jamaica has just been crowned the Miss World 2019 at an event held in London.

Her winning comes days after South Africa’s Zozibini was crowned the latest Miss Universe, and what makes this so heartwarming was how Nigeria’s Nyakachi Douglas, who made top five, celebrated Toni-Ann.

Check out the video below:

