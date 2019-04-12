Jake Gyllenhaal to Star and Exec-Produce HBO Series, “Lake Success”

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in HBO’s limited series Lake Success.

According to Deadline, it is based on the wildly popular novel of the same name by Gary Shteyngart. This will become Gyllenhaal’s first leading role in a television series.

Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker’s production company will bring the Lake Success series to life.

Lake Success novel follows the story of Barry Cohen, a recently divorced hedge-fund manager with a self-delusional and narcissistic personality. Cohen abandons all of his responsibilities and begins a trek across the country via bus in search of his college girlfriend. Back at home in New York, Cohen’s ex-wife Seema struggles to balance taking care of their autistic son and newfound relationship.

We can’t wait!

