Jaden Smith Set to Play Kanye in New Showtime TV Series “Omniverse”

Jaden Smith reportedly will play an alternate reality version of Kanye West in a forthcoming Showtime series.

According to Deadline, the half-hour anthology series, titled “Omniverse,” will “[examine] the many doors of perception.”

The show will be exec-produced by Kanye West, Jaden Smith, Scooter Braun, and writer Lee Sung Jin. And in his statement, Lee Sung Jin said”

I’m honored and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West. Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world’s Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half hour narrative.

We can’t wait!