Jaden Smith Gives Out Free Vegan Meals to Homeless People

Jaden Smith has a heart of gold.

The rapper-actor took to Instagram this weekend to introduce his I Love You restaurant. And from his caption, the purpose of this pop-up food truck is to give “people what they deserve” by offering the homeless free vegan meals.

Jaden set up shop in Los Angeles’ Skid Row district, which has a high population of homeless residents. He also accompanied this post with a clip showing a long line of “customers” waiting to be fed.

This isn’t the first time Jaden has showed his charitable spirit.

Earlier this year, the rapper announced that he will help Flint’s water crisis by using some of the profits generated by his JUST Water company to install filtration systems around the city in order to purify the contaminated water. He also advised his followers to “keep a look out” for his I Love You food trucks “because this is the first of many.”

