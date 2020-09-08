Jaden Smith and Sophia Richie Get Cozy on the Beach, Spark Dating Rumours

Are Jaden Smith and Spohia Richie now a thing? Well, many fans think so after they were spotted together on a beach, getting cozy.

Sophia Richie who recently broke up with on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Disick back in August, seems to have reconnected with her old flame, Smith, as the pair were rumoured to have dated in 2013.

Sporting a hot pink, two-piece bikini, Sophia Richie was photographed on Saturday at a Los Angeles beach, holding hands with Jaden in the water and hugging him on the sand.

The pair were said to have eyes only for each other though they were in the company of some other friends.

“They were smiling at each other and very flirty the entire day. They seemed comfortable together,” a source told E! News.

Reps for Richie, 22 and Smith, 22, are yet to comment on the status of the relationship between the two.

Check out pictures below.

