Jade Osiberu’s “Sugar Rush” Returns to the Cinemas

So, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has finally lifted the ban they placed on Jade Osiberu’s “Sugar Rush.”

Recall that last week, news surfaced that the film was banned from showing in any of the cinemas in Nigeria, and it wasn’t long before the censorship board’s Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas, addressed the outrage, saying that the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition has expired. Adebayo also took responsibility for delaying the final approval of the movie.

Now, the ban has been lifted and Osiberu has shared the news on her Instagram.

She wrote.

We got such an outpouring of love in the last week, I couldn’t respond to all the calls and messages but your kind words and prayers were very encouraging ❤️❤️❤️Thank you soo much everyone. Thanks in particular to @alhadedayothomas and the @nfvcb for helping to get us back on the big screen and for the unwavering support of the industry. This film is really special, you guys made it special. This weekend is our official opening weekend now 😂😂😝 Take everyone you know to go see Sugar Rush for yourself!!! #SugarRush #SugarRushMovie