Jade Osiberu’s “Sugar Rush” Reportedly Banned from Cinemas

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has finally addressed the reports making rounds that it ordered the ban of Jade Osiberu’s “Sugar Rush” in cinemas.

The news surfaced on Twitter yesterday, stirring a heated conversation on censorship in Nigeria under the hashtag #BringBackSugarRush. And it wasn’t long before the censorship board’s Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas, addressed the outrage, saying that the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition has expired. Adebayo also took responsibility for delaying the final approval of the movie.

Read the statement below.

Jade Osiberu took to social media to appreciate viewers for support and hoping that the issues surrounding the ban of the movie will be resolved quickly.

See the statement below:

We can’t wait to see how this all pans out.