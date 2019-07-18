Jada Pollock Retracts Abuse Allegations Against Wizkid, Claims Account Hack

Jada Pollock now claims that her Instagram got hacked by an unknown person who alleged that she was physically abused by her partner Wizkid.

Recall that yesterday, the Instagram account of the London-based manager who also shares a son with the Nigerian singer claimed she was in an abusive relationship with him and can no longer cover over her bruises or even raise her son in such a toxic atmosphere.

“From today Ayo and I no longer work together. I’ve been in an abusive relationship him for years, covering up for him time and time again. And I’m tired,” she wrote, adding, “Wizkid continuously puts his hands on me, leaves me with bruises that I cover from the world including my friends and family. It often feels like we are at war in the same house.”

Wizkid has yet to address the claims, and more than a day later and Jada now says that her account got hacked. “I guarantee you that the statement was not by my hand,” she wrote, “I can only apologise for the confusion this may have caused.”

See her post below: