Jada Pinkett’s Mum, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Breaks Silence Amid Alsina Drama

Adrienne Banfield-Jones wants you all to quit propping on pristine pedestal!

The mother of Jada Pinkett-Smith shared a word for fans about how everyone is imperfect, and this comes mere days after August Alsina broke the dam about his alleged relationship with Jada.

Recall that in his interview, Alsina claimed that he got Will Smith’s permission before going into a relationship with Jada, who he met through Jaden Smith.

Well, Jada’s rep swiftly denied the claims, while the accused noted that she will speaking about this at her next Facebook show.

Now, her mother Adrienne has spoken up.

“Get rid of the pedestal you put people on,” she said, adding, “recognize that people are only people with flaws and imperfections just like you and me.”

And she said a lot more. Read!

