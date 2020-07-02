Jada Pinkett to Address August Alsina Affair on Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett is promising to share all the details of her alleged affair with August Alsina on her show, ‘Red Table’.

The 48-year-old actress took to Twitter to reveal that she would be a guest on the show which she hosts alongside her mother and daughter.

Though Pinkett and her husband, Will Smith have both denied allegations made by Alsina that he had a romantic relationship with the mother two with Smith’s blessing, she noted that ‘some healing needs to happen’ via her Twitter account.

“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table”, she tweeted.

We cannot wait for all the juicy details.

