Jada Pinkett Smith was honored with the Trailblazer Award during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired Monday.

The legendary actress was presented the award by her Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish, who spoke about Jada’s philanthropy and the “fact that she’s never stopped pushing boundaries.”

The presenter added that Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk series sets “the standard for talk shows in this next century and bringing together generations on frank discussions on everything from God to sex to race.”

Jada was accompanied to the stage by her son, Jaden, and during her speech, she noted that she wasn’t sure if she deserved the trailblazing award “quite yet.”

“I had to think, ‘Jada, why don’t you think you deserve this award?’ And it was because I was comparing myself to all the many trailblazers that I admire and I realized, ‘Okay, maybe we do have something in common.’ Often we applaud the trails people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs and pain,” said Pinkett Smith, per THR. “It’s these internal obstacles that must be challenged in order to muster the courage to forge new paths that we can see in the world.”

“Every last person in this room must do that in some capacity. That means that every single person in this room is trailblazing whether it’s within or without,” she continued.

Pinkett Smith concluded her speech by stating that she wanted to honor everyone in the room. “I want to say, ‘Here’s to us for all of our trailblazing,'” she said as she held up her award. “Keep it up and thank you.”