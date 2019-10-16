Jada Pinkett-Smith set to reprise role in The Matrix 4

Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly negotiating to return to the Matrix franchise for the upcoming Matrix 4 alongside original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The 48-year-old played Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, and Deadline claims she is in talks to reprise her role in The Matrix 4.

The news comes hours after How I Met Your Mother star, Neil Patrick Harris, signed up to join the film in a “significant” role.

Early this month it was revealed that Greatest Showman and Aquaman star, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, will play a lead role in The Matrix 4.

The new instalment in the sci-fi series was officially confirmed back in August, and production is set to begin at the start of 2020.

Ahead of work beginning on the film, Keanu Reeves has teased a little of what to expect from The Matrix 4, saying that “it’s very ambitious, as it should be!”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sandra Bullock was offered the lead role of Neo before it eventually went to Reeves.