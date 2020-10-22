Jada Pinkett-Smith Dragged for Tweeting Map of Africa Clothed in Nigerian Flag

Jada Pinkett-Smith took to her Twitter last night to tweet her support for Nigerians amid the sad ongoing #EndSARS drama, but she did it wrongly.
“The senseless brutality in Nigeria has me completely heartbroken. There has to be change,” the actress captioned the a strange map of Africa which is clothed in Nigerian flag.
And this drew the ire of the public despite her best intentions.
See the tweet and the reactions:
The senseless brutality in Nigeria has me completely heartbroken. There has to be change. #EndSARS #PrayForNigeria 🙏🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/1JdhNiauKi
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 21, 2020
Jada really posted a map of Africa as the Nigerian map.
It’s 2020, but these people still think Africa is a country.
— Online bestie|Crochet designer (@the_lopetee) October 21, 2020
Africa is not a country Jada.
Nigeria is not a continent Jada.
We appreciate the thought, but do research like some of your mates. https://t.co/e7nMrSNflp
— #ENDSARSNow | Fiyin Adeniyi (@fiyindesign) October 21, 2020
AFRICA IS NOT A COUNTRY https://t.co/rgw7SCQOfr
— scarecrow (@John_Otroyin) October 21, 2020
Who’s going to tell these guys Africa isn’t a country? https://t.co/h31i1clYFq
— Lidocaine 🔆 (@trending_medic) October 21, 2020
Americans don't know shit about geography and it shows https://t.co/maRvwlpeAC
— 𝒴𝓋𝑜𝓃𝓃𝑒 #ENDSARS (@_E_vonn) October 21, 2020
That’s not the map of Nigeria. https://t.co/WewdAGajxz
— The CV Writer (@FunkeOnafuye) October 22, 2020