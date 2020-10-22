Jada Pinkett-Smith Dragged for Tweeting Map of Africa Clothed in Nigerian Flag

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Jada Pinkett-Smith Dragged for Tweeting Map of Africa Clothed in Nigerian Flag

Jada Pinkett-Smith took to her Twitter last night to tweet her support for Nigerians amid the sad ongoing #EndSARS drama, but she did it wrongly.

“The senseless brutality in Nigeria has me completely heartbroken. There has to be change,” the actress captioned the a strange map of Africa which is clothed in Nigerian flag.

And this drew the ire of the public despite her best intentions.

See the tweet and the reactions:

Related Posts

Jared Leto Set to Play Joker in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

October 22, 2020

Actor Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

October 20, 2020

Official Trailer of ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s Last Film Drops

October 20, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply