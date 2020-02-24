Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Snoop Dogg Over That Gayle King Comment

Jada Pinkett Smith had some words for Snoop Dogg who recently apologised for insulting Gayle King over a Kobe Bryant interview.

Recall that following Kobe Bryant’s death last month, King sat down with Bryant’s good friend and fellow Los Angeles basketball superstar, Lisa Leslie, to discuss his passing. During the interview, King started down a line of questioning focused on Kobe’s 2003 sexual assault case. And many people, like Snoop, didn’t like that. The rapper insulted King, but later apologised for his choice of words.

Now, sitting with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Red Table Talk, the show-host explained that his remarks were triggering to her because he was insulting another black woman.

“When you first came out and you said what you said in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped,” Pinkett said. “I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me… I was like, ‘Not Snoop.’ And so that’s one of the reasons why I felt like I really wanted to have this conversation with you in the spirit of healing.”

And they had a whole conversation about this.

See the clip below:

In the spirit of healing ❤️✨@snoopdogg pic.twitter.com/PwXaqFmFbw — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2020