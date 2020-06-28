Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Calls Out Shane Dawson for ‘Sexualising Young Willow

Yesterday, Jada Pinkett-Smith and her son Jaden Smith took to Twitter to call out Shane Dawson after an old clip of the YouTuber resurfaced which shows him jerking off to the poster of Willow Smith when she was 11 years old.

Their tweets came right after the YouTuber shared a new video in which he said he was taking accountability for his past actions.

But Jada and Jaden weren’t buying it. “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses,” said Jada in her tweet. While Jaden added wrote, “SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay.”

In his 20-minute video released on Friday, June 26, Shane addressed past instances in which he has been accused of sexualizing minors.

“I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child… like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that was inappropriate,” he said. “That is disgusting. That is gross. Ir is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny, like ‘Oh my god, my child molester character.’ It’s all gross and I promise that is not real. That is not me.” “Have I done sketches where kids were saying crazy things, yes. Do I regret it, yes,” Shane explained. However, he has yet to speak up since the video of him masturbating before Willow’s poster surfaced.

