Jada Pinkett Says She Thinks About Tupac Shakur Every Day

Jada Pinkett still carries Tupac Shakur in her heart.

Recall that the late rapper helped put Jada in her first major film role after he suggested her to the Hughes brothers when he was still attached to Menace II Society. They remained great friends until his death.

And now, speaking with MTV, Jada shared the story of how he got her in the movie and convinced her to stay even after he dropped off. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Pac. I think about him every single day.”

She has been open about almost all aspects of her life since she launched her Red Table Talk series. She’s shared her addiction to porn, given peeks into her marriage with Will Smith, and opened up about threesomes on the show where it’s expected for guests to be equally open. She’d also revealed that she was a drug dealer when she first met Tupac during a recent interview on Sway in the Morning.