Jada Pinkett Says August Alsina’s Claim of a Romantic Relationship is Untrue

Jada Pinkett has responded to the claims made by August Alsina that the pair were in a long-term relationship with Will Smith’s blessing.

The singer had earlier claimed that he dated the actress and mum of two for 4 years during an interview with Angele Yee on Breakfast Club Power 105.1. During the interview, Alsina claimed that Will Smith gave his blessings to him pursuing a romantic relationship with the latter’s wife

“I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing,” he revealed.

However Page Six claims that the actress has denied all claims of this happening. As per the outlet, Jada Pinkett through her representatives responded that Alsina’s claim is “absolutely not true”.

August who stated that he fell in love 48-year-old Pinkett and “totally gave himself to the relationship for years” met the ‘Girls’ trip’ actress in 2015 after her son, Jaden, introduced them in London.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” he noted about his relationship with Pinkett.

He has been close to the Smiths and was pictured severally in the company of Jada as well as other members of the family.

The 27-year-old “Ghetto” singer attended holidays with the family in Hawaii back in 2016 and also the BET Awards with Jada back in 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

