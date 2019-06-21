Jada Pinkett Reveals She Once Had A Threesome: “I Didn’t Like It”

Jada Pinkett Smith has never been shy of sharing details about her past life with her family members.

The iconic actress revealed on her Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk,” on Thursday that she had a threesome when she was “very young.”

She responded to a question asked by a viewer and then read by her 18-year-old daughter, Willow. “I had a threesome once. I was very, very young. Like early 20s,” she admitted. “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me’.”

She continued: “But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.’”

Her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, who is a co-host on the show replied, “[It was] a sexual experiment.”

The episode features the three women meeting and talking with a “throuple” — two women and a man who are all in a romantic relationship.

See the snippet below: