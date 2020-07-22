Jacquees to Title New Album ‘P.T.O.F Vol 1 ( Panties Thrown on the Floor)

Is everyone ready for some new music from Jacquees as the singer has unveiled the title of his next album.

Taking to Twitter, the hitmaker went wild with his pick which he has christened P.T.O F, an acronym for Panties Thrown on the Floor’

My new album will be called P.T.O.F: Vol.1 (Panties Thrown On the Floor) — Jacquees (@Jacquees) July 21, 2020

With such an interesting title, we should get ready for some really lit bangers off the album and trust Jacquees’ smooth voice to get us in the zone.

Our fingers are crossed in anticipation of P.T.O.F Vol 1 from the self-acclaimed king of R&B.

