Jackye Madu’s Ex-BF Says “One Man for Every Woman” Can Never Work

Jackye Madu’s ex-boyfriend, Lami Kosemani, has inadvertently explained why he cheated on her.

According to Lami, the idea that a man should stick to one woman “has never been the case in human history.” He continued, “I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but for the average man, if he does nothing to improve his mating value and skills with women, he will probably not find a partner, let alone a loving relationship.”

And this comes mere weeks after the duo parted ways following rumours that he cheated with another woman. Plus, the cheating rumour had long been trailing their relationship, right even when she was a participant in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

See his post below:

