Jackye Madu Posts Sultry Bikini Pictures as She Shades Ex-boyfriend

Jackye Madu is well over her break up and is living and enjoying living her best life right now.

The self-acclaimed tech queen showed off her body in a tiny, black one-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed the sun and posed for pictures.

The former reality TV star shared the hot shots on her Instagram page, lighting the timeline on fire even as she took to her IG story to answer questions from fans.

Jackye Madu who revealed that her ex-boyfriend was an unrepentant cheat during the course of their relationship, took a dig at him after a fan posed the question as to why the relationship ended.



The former Nigezie host answered that ‘he refused to have sense’, as being reason for the demise of their love story even as she served up sexy bikini photos on her Instagram feed.

See pictures below.







