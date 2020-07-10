Jackye Madu Addresses Women Who Body-Shamed Her

Jackye Madu feels that women are their own greatest enemies.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV took to her Instagram to call out women who have a lot to say about her body, a drama which started after she was spotted wearing an outfit that showed off her body.

“After last night, I’ve come to the conclusion that, some women only fight for what’s convenient and not what’s right hence the reason we lose every battle,” she said in her post, adding, “Guess who my biggest body shamers are… You guessed right “WOMEN”. The people who always try to pull me down with their words aka keypad warriors? Women.”

She continued, “The sad truth is most women hate to see other women grow. They’ll try to bring you down because you’re who they aspire to be but don’t have the guts to be.”

And she had a lot more to say. See her full post below:

