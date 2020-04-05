Jackie Chan Begs Fans to Wear Face Masks: ‘Protecting Your Family’

Jackie Chan has taken ot his social media to beg his followers how they can safeguard themselves and others during the pandemic.

“I know it’s a very difficult time for everyone right now. We all face the same problem: the coronavirus,” Chan said. “It’s very important to stay at home with your family and follow the rules of your government.”

Chan also implored everyone to cover their faces in public. “If you have to go out, please remember to wear your face mask and wash your hands frequently,” the actor said. “Protecting yourself is protecting your family. Stay safe, stay strong. I too believe we have a brighter future ahead. Thank you.”

