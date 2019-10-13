‘Jackie Brown’ Actor Robert Forster Dies at 78

THR is reporting that Robert Forster, the stalwart leading man whose Oscar-nominated performance as a bail bondsman in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown made for one of Hollywood’s most heartwarming comeback stories, has died.

Per the outlet, Forster died Friday at his Los Angeles home of brain cancer at the age of 78.

Fans and filmmakers have all stepped out to mourn him. Check out some of the reactions below:

 

