‘Jackie Brown’ Actor Robert Forster Dies at 78

THR is reporting that Robert Forster, the stalwart leading man whose Oscar-nominated performance as a bail bondsman in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown made for one of Hollywood’s most heartwarming comeback stories, has died.

Per the outlet, Forster died Friday at his Los Angeles home of brain cancer at the age of 78.

Fans and filmmakers have all stepped out to mourn him. Check out some of the reactions below:

RIP Robert Forster, bittersweet for one last amazing performance to pop up this evening #ElCaminoMovie pic.twitter.com/87Jkd1KPBr — Mike Mc Loughlin (@zuroph) October 12, 2019

So saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Forster. I’ll never forget the kindness he showed me while filming a movie together. Such a beautiful person. All my love to his family. — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) October 12, 2019

A gentleman prince through and through. He once gave me a lovely wrapped box and inside I found a fountain pen with his name inscribed. I was lucky enough to work with this quiet legend. Thank you for your kindness. Rest in loveliness, Robert Forster https://t.co/PjiwBIsMiv — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2019

One of the most passionate things Quentin Tarantino ever filmed was Max Cherry’s face when he sees Jackie Brown for the first time. Robert Forster was capable of capturing so much loneliness, yet so much love, with no more than silent glances. — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) October 12, 2019

Quentin Tarantino: "Today the world is left with one less gentlemen. One less square shooter. One less good man. One less wonderful father. One less marvelous actor. Casting Robert Forster in Jackie Brown was one of the best choices I’ve ever made in my life." pic.twitter.com/I6eLvJLk3C — Films to Films (@FilmstoFilms_) October 13, 2019

Forever part of our Breaking Bad family. RIP Robert Forster. pic.twitter.com/QZ4ETzbxtH — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) October 12, 2019