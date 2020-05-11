Jackie Aina Writes About Her Mom: “My Dreams Aren’t Possible Without Her”



Jackie Aina had the most beautiful thing to say about her mother.

Yesterday, the beauty influencer shared a heartwarming post of her mother, in which she talked about her mother’s oft encouragement of her work, and how she could never have achieved them if her mother wasn’t there to support her.

“Every year my mom tells me how proud she is that I get to live out my dreams exactly as I designed and every year I have to remind her…my dreams aren’t possible without her in them,” she wrote.

Check them out below:

 

