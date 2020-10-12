Jackie Aina Tweets Support for #EndSARS Movement After Folks Called Her Out

Jackie Aina has finally added her voice to the #EndSARS movement, and this came after folks called her out for keeping silent during this important time and only using Nigeria as a aesthetic for her beauty business.

The drama began after Ronke Raji took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself posing beside a bicycle, and she talked about herself and her image, before adding the #EndSARS protest as a footnote, like an afterthought. Many Nigerians had a problem with this and called her out, and she clapped back, even accused them of being envious of her success.

Reacting to her insensitive comments, folks began to unfollow Raji on social media and YouTube, with some also calling out Jackie Aina, who had only been retweeting a few of stories about the protests, for keeping silent during such times.

Which was why Aina quickly hopped on her Twitter to add her voice to the movement and educated her foreign followers about the ongoing call for the end of police brutality in Nigeria.

here’s what the disbandment of SARS in Nigeria actually looks like and why it’s not enough. people in Nigeria are still peacefully protesting and are still dying. The Nigerian government would rather let people die than change the entire system. And the whole world is watching. pic.twitter.com/JKRyXdm1Eg — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) October 11, 2020

if there are any other resources I can amplify please feel free to message me on Instagram so I can share. the replies are off because some people are not serious I don’t want responses to take away from the seriousness of the issue. there’s nothing funny about what’s happening. — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) October 11, 2020

This morning, she reminded her followers all over the world that the protests are still going on, and prayed that the brave folks who are marching against police brutality should stay safe.

it’s late on this side of the world but a lot of my followers in Nigeria are going to early morning protests today, please please be safe #SARSMUSTEND #SARSMUSTENDNOW — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) October 12, 2020

