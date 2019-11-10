Jackie Aina Tells the Difference Between Nigerian & American Makeup

So, Jackie Aina has finally shared a new video detailing the difference between Nigerian and American makeup.

Speaking on her latest YouTube video, the Nigerian beauty vlogger said:

Hey boos! I was inspired by the trend of comparing American makeup to makeup in other cultures. In today’s video that country is Nigeria! Nigeria Vs. American makeup! How do you think I did? What do you think are the major differences between makeup in Nigeria and makeup in the United States? Which side do YOU prefer? Sound off in the comments!

Watch her video below:

