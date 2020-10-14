Jackie Aina Calls Out African Americans Over Xenophobic Post About Nigeria

Jackie Aina has issued a strong warning to people who are making insensitive comments about Nigeria and Nigerians amid the #EndSARS protests.

It all started after a Nigerian woman called on people across the world to speak up for Nigerians, asking if Nigerian lives don’t matter too, and some African Americans hopped onto the app to spit xenophobia, stirring a heated conversations on social media.

Reacting to this, Jackie Aina said, “people in Nigeria are literally fighting for their lives. please spare us the diaspora wars and xenophobia for once PLEASE. All somebody said was “don’t Nigerian lives matter too” and some of yall started glitching.”

