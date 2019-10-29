Jack & The Beats Reloaded

For those that were at Jack and The beats that held recently at Seven Square in VI, the fun that they had

was unimaginable.

Jack Daniel’s stayed true to everything that is expected from such an iconic brand of whiskey, the

ambience was refreshing as Seven Square was transformed. The event itself was a blend of great

people, great southern style barbecue, cocktails and banter.

The music was excellent. Two of the major attractions were the “make the band stand”, where

attendees were given an opportunity to form a band and this was loads of fun. The tunes from the Jack

Daniel’s band that night were in itself a work of art.

Here are some pictures to see what a great outing it was. To get information about the next event,

please visit jackdaniel_ng on Instagram.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tennessee. the Jack Daniel

Distillery is the oldest registered distillery in the United States. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-

famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s

Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey

and Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select.

Your friends at Jack Reminds you to drink responsibility.

Everyday we make it, we’ll make it the best we can