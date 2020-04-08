Jack Dorsey to Donate $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief & Other Efforts

Jack Dorsey has announced that he plans to donate more than a quarter of his wealth to help fight the global health crisis.

The Twitter and Square CEO revealed this in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, in which he said he will move $1 billion of his Square equity to Start Small LLC to fund coronavirus relief efforts. Dorsey also emphasized that the business structure will also support other initiatives and causes after the pandemic is over; girls health and education, and universal basic income (UBI) will be the primary focuses.

“Simply: I own a lot more Square. And I’ll need to pace the sales over some time,” he wrote. “The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long-term because it’s helping the people we want to serve.”

See his tweets below:

